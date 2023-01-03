Velu Nachiyar, Kattabomman remembered

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi paid floral tribute to the portraits of Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar and Veerapandia Kattabomman, the iconic freedom fighters, at the Raj Bhavan here, on the occasion of their birth anniversaries on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami too paid homage to Kattabomman (January 3, 1760 - October 16, 1799), the first Palayakarar (Governor) who defied the British rule.

Sivaganga Queen Velu Nachiyar (January 3, 1730 - December 25, 1796) was the first Indian queen to fight against the British East India Company and earned the honorific Veeramangai or brave woman.

