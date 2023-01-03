All central universities should adopt CUET-PG: UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from the next academic session. Unlike CUET-UG, the PG edition of the crucial entrance exam is not mandatory for central universities.

''As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various Central and participating universities,'' Kumar said. The CUET-PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10 for academic year 2023-24.

''The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET-UG and PG. All central universities should join CUET-PG just as they have done for CUET-UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across India to join India's best universities. Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes,'' he added.

