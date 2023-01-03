All central universities should adopt CUET-PG: UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar
University Grants Commission UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate CUET-PG from the next academic session. Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes, he added.
- Country:
- India
University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from the next academic session. Unlike CUET-UG, the PG edition of the crucial entrance exam is not mandatory for central universities.
''As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various Central and participating universities,'' Kumar said. The CUET-PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10 for academic year 2023-24.
''The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET-UG and PG. All central universities should join CUET-PG just as they have done for CUET-UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across India to join India's best universities. Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Khajurbani victims got Rs 4L, why not Saran's...?": Sushil Modi clams Nitish Kumar
India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar leads ECI delegation to Greece
JDS announces 93 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls, Kumaraswamy's son gets ticket
Congress MLA Chander Kumar sworn in as protem speaker of Himachal Assembly
BJP will have to come to me after polls, says Kumaraswamy, and then clarifies