Resident doctors in Maha call off strike after dialogue over demands, says minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Resident doctors in government colleges who had struck work over various demands have called off their agitation after a ''positive'' dialogue on the issues raised by them, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan said on Tuesday.

At least 7,000 resident doctors under the aegis of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) in the government and civic-run hospitals went on strike on Monday over demands ranging from poor condition of hostels, filling of posts of associate and assistant professors in government medical colleges and pending arrears.

Talking to reporters, the state medical education minister said, "The doctors have called off their strike after a positive dialogue. We have taken up these issues on war footing.'' The issue pertaining to hostels will be addressed immediately and Rs 12 crore have been given to the public works department (PWD) for repairs, he said.

The minister further said that he held a meeting with PWD officials and deans of medical colleges.

To address this problem on a long-term basis, Mahajan said the state government has approached the Centre for Rs 500 crore for building hostels, and help has also been sought from private companies so that their corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund can be used for constructing hostels.

Doctors had also raised issues related to civic hospitals and their arrears pending since the coronavirus period, he said.

Mahajan said he held a meeting with the chiefs of Thane and Mumbai civic bodies on the issue.

Since civic-run hospitals come under the urban development department, which is headed by the chief minister, the latter will hold a meeting soon, the minister added.

