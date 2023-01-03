Left Menu

District Education Officer in Haryana's Nuh caught accepting bribe

The accused, identified as Ramphal Dhankar, was demanding a bribe Rs 10 lakh in lieu of ensuring the purchase order for the supply of school desks in favour of complainant. These desks were to be supplied in various schools of Nuh. The accused had already taken Rs 2 lakh bribe, an official statement said here on Tuesday.The complainant later approached the Vigilance Bureau.

District Education Officer in Haryana's Nuh caught accepting bribe
The District Education Officer in Haryana's Nuh was caught red-handed accepting a bribe, officials of the state Vigilance Bureau said on Tuesday.

The officer was taking the bribe in lieu of facilitating the purchase order for supply of school desks in favour of the complainant, they said. ''The accused, identified as Ramphal Dhankar, was demanding a bribe Rs 10 lakh in lieu of ensuring the purchase order for the supply of school desks in favour of complainant. ''These desks were to be supplied in various schools of Nuh. The accused had already taken Rs 2 lakh bribe,'' an official statement said here on Tuesday.

''The complainant later approached the Vigilance Bureau. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the officer was caught red-handed accepting the bribe,'' it said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, it said.

