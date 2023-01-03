Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 to be held on 27th January 2023

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today announced that the 6th edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school students, teachers and parents "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023" will be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conceptualized this unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school. The event seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life as an Utsav. This event was organized successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

For PPC 2023, Students, Teachers, and Parents have enthusiastically participated in big numbers from State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS and other Boards. Registrations have more than doubled this year compared to the year 2022. About 38.80 lakh participants (Students- 31.24 lakh, Teachers - 5.60 lakh, Parents - 1.95 lakh) have registered for PPC- 2023 compared to about 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022. Students from over 150 countries, Teachers form 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023.

The programme is proposed to be in townhall type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, as determined by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India from time to time. An online creative writing competition was conducted at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/ /on various topics between 25th November and 30th December 2022 to select participants (school students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents) on a bouquet of themes mentioned below:

Themes for Students

1. Know your freedom fighters (हमारी आज़ादी के नायक)

2. Our culture is our pride (हमारी संस्कृति हमारा गर्व)

3. My book my inspiration (मेरी प्रिय किताब )

4. Save Environment for future generations (आने वाली पीढ़ियोंके लिए पर्यावरण सुरक्षा)

5. My life, my health (अच्छा स्वास्थ्य क्यों ज़रूरी है?)

6. My startup dream (मेरा स्टार्टअप का सपना)

7. STEM education/ education without boundaries (सीमाओं केबिना शिक्षा)

8. Toys and Games for Learning in Schools (विद्यालय में सीखनेके लिए खिलौने और खेल)

II. Themes for Teachers

1. Our Heritage (हमारी धरोहर)

2. Enabling Learning Environment (सीखने के लिए समर्थवातावरण)

3. Education for Skilling (कौशल के लिए शिक्षा)

4. Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams (पाठयक्रम काकम भार और परीक्षा का कोई भय नहीं)

5. Future educational challenges (भविष्य में शिक्षा की चुनौतियाँ)

III. Themes for Parents

1. My child, my teacher (मेरा बच्चा, मेरा अध्यापक)

2. Adult Education- Making everyone literate (प्रौढ़ शिक्षा- सभीको साक्षर बनायें)

3. Learning and growing together (सीखना और एकसाथ बढ़ना)

About 2050 participants selected through the creative writing competitions on MyGov will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by Prime Minister and a certificate. Some of the questions by the participants, to be selected by NCERT, may feature in PPC-2023.

(With Inputs from PIB)