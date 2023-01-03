Left Menu

Maharashtra resident doctors call off strike after talks over demands

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 23:31 IST
Maharashtra resident doctors call off strike after talks over demands
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Resident doctors in Maharashtra government and civic-run colleges and hospitals, who had gone on a strike a day earlier in support of their various demands, on Tuesday called off their agitation after a ''positive'' dialogue with the government, said state medical education minister Girish Mahajan.

At least 7,000 physicians under the aegis of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) employed in government and civic bodies-run hospitals went on a strike on Monday to highlight a range of issues and demands, including poor condition of hostels, filling up of posts of associate and assistant professors in state-run medical colleges and payment of coronavirus-period arrears.

Talking to reporters, the medical education minister said, ''The doctors have called off their strike after a positive dialogue. We have taken up their issues for resolution on a war footing.'' In a statement, the MARD said the stir was called off as the government assured to address their demands like repairs of residential hostels, increasing salary of senior resident doctors, creating 1,432 posts of senior physicians, and filling up of positions of associate and assistant professors.

The issue pertaining to hostels will be addressed immediately and Rs 12 crore has been given to the public works department (PWD) for repairs, Mahajan said.

The minister further said he held a meeting with PWD officials and deans of medical colleges.

To address the issue of accommodation of resident medicos on a long-term basis, Mahajan said the state government has approached the Centre for a sum of Rs 500 crore for building hostels. Help has also been sought from private companies so that their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds can be used for constructing hostels.

The agitating doctors had also raised issues related to civic hospitals and their arrears pending since the outbreak of coronavirus, he said.

Mahajan said he held a meeting with the chiefs of Thane and Mumbai civic bodies on the issue.

Since civic-run hospitals come under the urban development department, which is headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the latter will hold a meeting soon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry eye disease

Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023