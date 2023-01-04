Left Menu

Protests held at many places in Jammu against terror attacks in Rajouri; bandh observed in Kishtwar, Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 00:15 IST
A bandh was observed on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Poonch districts while protests and candlelight marches were held across the Jammu region against the twin terror attacks in Rajouri that killed 6 people and injured 11 others.

Security was beefed up in the mountainous districts In view of the bandh, officials said.

Reports said shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was partially off the roads in the twin districts.

People of a particular community held protests against the terror attacks and demanded that security be enhanced in and around the places of minorities in the Jammu region.

''Sanatan Dharam Sabha gave a bandh call against the killings. It was aimed to sansitise the government about the security and safety of the people'', a leader of the organistaion told reporters in Kishtwar.

He said the bandh was also observed to express solidarity with the families of the victims.

In Poonch town, a complete shutdown was observed with shops and businesses remaining shut for the day and traffic was off the roads, the officials said.

In Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur district, protests were held at dozens of places by several organisations including some political parties against the killings.

In Jammu, students of Jammu university took out a candlelight march at the campus.

An organisation held a similar march at Tawi bridge.

In an apparent security lapse, two cousins – aged four and 16 – were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Dhangri village in Rajouri, almost 14 hours after terrorists had shot dead four people there.

