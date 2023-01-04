Man with injuries recovering after knifing girl, say police

A man who tried to kill himself after fatally stabbing a girl is recovering from self-inflicted injuries, police said on Wednesday.

Pawan Kalyan is a student of Nrupathunga University while Layasmitha was studying in Presidency College, the police said. Both belong to Kolar, 65 km from here, they said. "Pawan Kalyan is recovering in hospital. He stabbed himself in his chest, but the injuries were not serious. We have registered a case of murder against him," a police officer told PTI.

Pawan had been requesting Layasmitha's parents to marry her off to him, but they did not agree, the officer added.

The police said they were examining CCTV footage from the college since Monday.

Sources in the college said Kalyan allegedly created a fake ID card of the Presidency College and entered it to knife Layasmitha.

Her parents staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding justice. They gave up the stir after an assurance by the police in that regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)