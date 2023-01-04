National Conference of Heads of Police Investigation Agencies to begin in Jaipur on Jan 5

The third National Conference of Heads of Police Investigation Agencies, hosted by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, will begin in Jaipur on Thursday.

The two-day conference is being held here at the Central Intelligence Training Institute, Jaipur.

Bureau Director Amandeep Kapoor said Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will inaugurate this national conference. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will be present in the closing session on Friday evening.

He said in a statement that the objective of the conference is to emphasise on the major issues of investigation and it will include the latest laws, judgments and their implications on investigation and prosecution, various amendments in criminal law, adoption of latest technology in forensic science and best practices.

The conference will be organised in various technical sessions, in which the use of technology in the investigation, coordination among various investigative agencies, financial support related to terrorism and its investigation etc. will be highlighted.

The biennial national conference organized by the Bureau aims to provide a road map for capacity building of police investigators in the country. It involves training experts from various institutions to the stakeholders to explain the growing progress in the field of investigation and other police protocols.

