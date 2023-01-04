Left Menu

Himachal student gets admission to medical college on forged documents, arrested

A student was arrested here for allegedly forging documents to gain admission to a medical college, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:15 IST
Himachal student gets admission to medical college on forged documents, arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A student was arrested here for allegedly forging documents to gain admission to a medical college, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the accused, Kartik Sharma, a resident of Bilaspur, got admission into the MBBS course under state quota during the first round of counselling.

He was allotted a seat at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla by Mandi's Atal Medical Research University on November 3 last year, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sharma forged the documents of a female candidate with high merit and replaced her name and photograph with his to sit in counselling, police said.

The matter came to light when the National Medical Council (NMC) checked Sharma's documents, they said.

Police said after the NMC noticed that the documents given by Sharma did not match the information already uploaded on the website, they informed IGMC about the matter.

On the complaint of the college principal, a case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating and forgery at Sadar Police Station, Shimla and the accused was arrested, SP Shimla Monika Bhutunguru told PTI. She said that investigations are in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023