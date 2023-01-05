PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rishi Sunak promises action on UK growth and NHS waiting lists - BlackRock Inc extends block on UK property fund redemptions

- J Sainsbury Plc raises hourly pay to £11 - England's teachers warn extra funding needed to make maths compulsory until 18

Overview - Rishi Sunak on Wednesday outlined five key promises for the next general election, including expanding the UK economy and cutting NHS waiting lists, as he squared up to the Labour party at the start of a pivotal year in British politics. - U.S. fund manager BlackRock Inc has further delayed redemptions on its £3.5bn UK property fund as it seeks to slow a rush for the exit by big investors worried about difficult market conditions.

- J Sainsbury Plc will become the first big supermarket to pay shop-floor staff £11 an hour as it brought forward its annual pay review by a month in response to cost of living pressures. - Education leaders have welcomed UK government plans to make learning mathematics compulsory until the age of 18 in England, while warning that significant investment will be needed to drive a "culture change" around numeracy. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

