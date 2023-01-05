Left Menu

Woman doctor commits suicide in medical college hostel in Bhopal

The deceased also said sorry to her parents in the note, he said.Maheshwari was pursuing post-graduation in the paediatrics stream from the government-run GMC and was in the first year of the course, he said.As per the other hostel inmates, the door of the womans room was closed since Wednesday morning.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-01-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 12:00 IST
Woman doctor commits suicide in medical college hostel in Bhopal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman doctor allegedly committed suicide by injecting herself with an anaesthesia drug in the hostel of the government-run Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in Bhopal, a police official said on Thursday.

The body of the woman, identified as Akansha Maheshwari, was found in her hostel room on Wednesday evening, the official said.

Police seized empty injection vials and a syringe from her room, Koh-e-Fiza police station in-charge Vijay Sisodia said, adding the woman administered herself four doses of anaesthesia of 2.5 ml each.

A ''suicide note'' was found in the room in which she had purportedly written that she was not mentally strong and unable to cope up with tension. She also mentioned that was taking the extreme step for personal reasons and nobody was responsible for it, he said. The deceased also said sorry to her parents in the note, he said.

Maheshwari was pursuing post-graduation in the paediatrics stream from the government-run GMC and was in the first year of the course, he said.

As per the other hostel inmates, the door of the woman's room was closed since Wednesday morning. When they came back in the evening, they were surprised to be find it still closed and alerted the security guard and the medical management management about it, the official said.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, opened the door forcibly and found the woman lying dead in the room, he said.

She was a resident of Gwalior and joined the GMC about a month back. She had spoken to her family members at around 7 am on Wednesday, the official said.

The police have registered a case and are conducting a probe into the incident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023