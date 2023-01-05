B.Tech student battles for life after road crash, cops clueless about culprit after 5 days

Three college students in UP's Greater Noida were hit by a speeding car on New Year's eve, with one of them continuing to fight for life in a hospital, police officials said on Thursday.

Sweety Kumari (22), a BTech final year student from Bihar, suffered severe injuries to her head during the accident around 9 pm on New Year's eve and was put on ventilator support at a private hospital nearby, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Her two friends -- Karsoni dong from Arunachal Pradesh and Anganba from Manipur – had received minor injuries in the episode and were discharged from the hospital after first aid, Singh said. ''The three students were walking from the Alpha 2 bus stand towards the Delta 2 sector when they were hit by the unidentified vehicle. They were rushed to the hospital by some locals. The parents of the student who is hospitalised have reached here and the police team has also met with them,'' Singh said.

Senior police officers have met with the injured students and interacted with the hospital officials, he said, adding an FIR has been lodged at the Beta 2 police station over the case and investigation is underway.

While the police have so far not been able to trace the culprits, a police official on Thursday said, “Our teams are on the job and have scanned dozens of CCTV footages from nearby locations in order to get a clue about the car or its driver”.

Meanwhile, sources in the Kailash Hospital said the student has suffered severe injuries to her head because of which she had to undergo brain surgery and is now kept on ventilator support. Doctors are continuously monitoring her situation.

''She also suffered severe injuries to her legs. In one of her legs, she has got five fractures for which another surgery is required but that can be conducted only after her condition improves and she is taken off the ventilator,'' the hospital source said.

