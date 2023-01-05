Number of electors falls by 7.51 lakh in AP

The number of voters in Andhra Pradesh fell significantly by 7,51,411 to 3.99 crore now, even as the number of first-time voters shot up to 3.03 lakh.

State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena published the final electoral rolls on Thursday after the Special Summary Revision-2023, putting the total number of voters at 3,99,84,868.

At the end of SSR-2022, AP had a total of 4,07,36,279 voters as on January 5, 2022.

As per the final roll released on Thursday, the number of female voters in AP stood at 2,02,21,455, male at 1,97,59,489 and third gender 3,924.

The number of first-time electors in the 18-19 age bracket jumped up to 3,03,225 from just 78,438 in the draft rolls published in November last year.

"We have undertaken various measures to increase the enrolment of young electors in the 18-19 age group. We have conducted special awareness camps in educational institutions and appointed a dedicated assistant electoral registration officer as a result of which the number increased significantly," Mukesh Meena said in a release.

Of the total electorate in the State, 68,162 are service electors and 6,891 overseas.

Following publication of the draft electoral roll in November last year, as many as 5,97,701 voters were added to the list.

Between January and November 2022, a total of 4,66,973 voters were deleted from the list.

While the elector-to-population ratio was 721, the gender ratio was 1,027.

As new districts were carved out in April last year, Kurnool now occupied the top position with 19,42,233 electors while the tribal Alluri Sitarama Raju district stood at the bottom with 7,29,085.

The CEO said the electoral rolls remain open for continuous updating in accordance with Sections 22 and 23 of the Representation of People Act, 1950.

"If any eligible person missed to enrol so far, he or she can file an application in Form-6," Mukesh added.

