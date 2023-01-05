Left Menu

UP govt to honour meritorious students every month under 'Nipun Samman'

Parents and other dignitaries will be invited to the ceremony and a badge awarded to the student, the government said in its statement.The District Institute for Education and Training principal will prepare a roster for the current session January to March in which schools will be allotted to Diploma in Elementary Education D.El.Ed trainees.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-01-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:07 IST
UP govt to honour meritorious students every month under 'Nipun Samman'
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to organise a 'Nipun Samman' ceremony every month to honour meritorious students as part of its efforts to promote quality education. These meritorious students will play a supportive role for the others, the government said in a press statement on Thursday. Adityanath gave instructions to accelerate various activities to ensure effective implementation of the Skill India Mission, it said.

Director-General of School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said students from Class 1 to Class 3 would be eligible for the award if they met the proficiency targets in Hindi and Mathematics for their class. The children's 'skilful efficiency' will be assessed using the Nipun Lakshya app. The assessment will be done under the principal of the District Institute for Education and Training. Parents and other dignitaries will be invited to the ceremony and a badge awarded to the student, the government said in its statement.

The District Institute for Education and Training principal will prepare a roster for the current session (January to March) in which schools will be allotted to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) trainees. Teachers and the D.El.Ed trainees will ensure that the children are not given assistance in determining answers during the assessment. After entering the answers, the results will automatically appear on the app. The assessment results will be shared with school principals and teachers and the compiled monthly progress information sent to the District Institute for Education and Training principal and the district basic education officer, the government said. Instructions have been issued to create the roster so that the assessment on the app is completed in all district schools till March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023