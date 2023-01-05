Left Menu

Govt issues norms for technical textiles degree programmes in UG, PG
The government on Thursday issued guidelines to enable new undergraduate and postgraduate technical textiles degree programmes and update existing conventional degree programmes with new papers on Technical Textiles for private and public institutes. A grant of Rs 20,000 per student per month will be also provided to empanelled firms for providing internships to B.Tech students of relevant departments/ specialisations in public/private Institutes under the 'General Guidelines for Grant for Internship Support in Technical Textiles (GIST)'.

Addressing a press briefing, Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah shared that the move, which is part of the Rs 1,480 crore National Technical Textiles Mission, is aimed at preparing a skilled workforce in the technical textiles sector and encouraging industry to train students in the area. The guidelines cover the funding of the upgradation/ enhancement of laboratory equipment, training of lab personnel and specialised training of faculty members of the relevant department/specialisation in the university/institute, with respect to the undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) degree programmes. ''This will cover public-funded institutions and also private institutions having NIRF ranking. The assistance for introducing a full course in technical textiles can be up to 20 crore for the PG course and up to 10 crore at the UG level. At UG level, introducing one mandatory subject and few electives, grant up to 7.5 crore may be given,'' an official statement said.

The Ministry of Textiles has given clearance to two guidelines -- 'General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles - for Private & Public Institutes' and 'General Guidelines for Grant for Internship Support in Technical Textiles (GIST)' -- under the flagship programme of National Technical Textiles Mission.

The clearance was given during a meeting of the Empowered Programme Committee (EPC). While the global technical textiles market is valued at USD 260 billion, India's share is estimated at around USD 20 billion. ''We are looking at tapping the domestic as well as external market,'' Shah said. The Ministry of Textiles intends to develop an eco-system in technical textiles not only in the textile field but other disciplines of Engineering like Civil, Mechanical, Electronics etc., Agriculture institutes, Medical Colleges and Fashion institutes.

''The guidelines will put emphasis on creating an effective and world-class knowledge ecosystem to make India a world leader in the field of technical textiles in the next decade. India will take a huge leap in the cutting-edge research, production, and innovative applications related to Technical Textiles, driven by the set of highly educated and competent professionals,'' the statement said.

The implementation of General Guidelines for Grant for Internship Support in Technical Textiles (GIST) will be conducted in two phases.

The empanelled industries/ institutions can give training to engineering institutes of concerned discipline in public-funded institutions and also to private institutions with NIRF ranking up to 200.

''This move will support in creating quality manpower, especially industry-trained engineers and professionals, and highly skilled workmen both for manufacturing and application areas of technical textiles along with fostering Academia-Industry linkages in the field of Technical Textiles,'' the statement said.

