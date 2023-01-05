Training for first batch of Agniveers begins in Jammu

The training for the first batch of Agniveers begins amid the visit of Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Dwivedi to review preparedness at the Agniveer training facility (ATF) at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regimental centre in the outskirts of Jammu city.

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir has shown a considerable amount of interest in Agniveer recruitments and the recent recruitment rallies have shown tremendous enthusiasm in the form of huge numbers turning up, a defence spokesman said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi visited the state-of-the-art Agniveer training facility located at JAKLI regimental centre at Dansal to review the preparedness and arrangements for the first batch of Agniveers being trained, he said.

Recently the Ministry of Defence signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with various stakeholders like the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the director general of training for facilitating continued education of serving Agniveers and providing appropriate skill certificates.

''In keeping with the vision of Nation Building and National prosperity the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre has been transforming the youth to become brave soldiers for the Nation'', he said.

The selected Agniveers will undergo 10 weeks of basic military training (BMT) followed up by 21 weeks of advanced military training (AMT) at this regimental centre, the spokesman said. After successful completion of the prescribed training, Agniveers will be dispatched to the different Jammu and Kashmir light infantry battalions located in various parts of the country, he added.

