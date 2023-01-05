Left Menu

Training for first batch of Agniveers begins in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:32 IST
Training for first batch of Agniveers begins in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The training for the first batch of Agniveers begins amid the visit of Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Dwivedi to review preparedness at the Agniveer training facility (ATF) at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regimental centre in the outskirts of Jammu city.

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir has shown a considerable amount of interest in Agniveer recruitments and the recent recruitment rallies have shown tremendous enthusiasm in the form of huge numbers turning up, a defence spokesman said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi visited the state-of-the-art Agniveer training facility located at JAKLI regimental centre at Dansal to review the preparedness and arrangements for the first batch of Agniveers being trained, he said.

Recently the Ministry of Defence signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with various stakeholders like the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the director general of training for facilitating continued education of serving Agniveers and providing appropriate skill certificates.

''In keeping with the vision of Nation Building and National prosperity the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre has been transforming the youth to become brave soldiers for the Nation'', he said.

The selected Agniveers will undergo 10 weeks of basic military training (BMT) followed up by 21 weeks of advanced military training (AMT) at this regimental centre, the spokesman said. After successful completion of the prescribed training, Agniveers will be dispatched to the different Jammu and Kashmir light infantry battalions located in various parts of the country, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023