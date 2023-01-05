Left Menu

Sebi extends relaxation for cos' to send hard copies of annual reports to shareholders

Earlier such relaxations were given till December 2022.The latest move also comes after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA on December 28 last year extended the relaxations from dispatching physical copies of financial statements to the shareholders for the AGMs conducted till September 30, 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:03 IST
Sebi extends relaxation for cos' to send hard copies of annual reports to shareholders
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the relaxation to listed companies whereby they will not be required to dispatch physical copies of the annual reports to their shareholders till September this year.

Earlier, the regulator had given similar relaxations to listed companies till December 2022.

The fresh decision has been taken after Sebi received representations from listed companies, seeking dispensation from requirements of sending hard copies of annual reports to the shareholders.

Against this backdrop, the watchdog has decided to provide relaxation till September 30, 2023, from LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, pertaining to dispatching of hard copies of the annual report to shareholders, according to a circular.

The LODR rules require listed companies to dispatch a hard copy of the statement containing salient features of all the documents -- financial statements, board's report, auditor's report -- to those shareholders who have not registered their email addresses. However, Sebi said listed entities are required to send hard copies of full annual reports to those shareholders who request the same. Further, the notice of the annual general meeting (AGM) published by advertisement under the norms would disclose the web link to the annual report so as to enable shareholders to have access to the full annual report.

Separately, the regulator has eased the rules for entities, which listed their non-convertible securities, from dispatching hard copies of annual reports to debenture holders. The relaxations have been extended till September 2023. Earlier such relaxations were given till December 2022.

The latest move also comes after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on December 28 last year extended the relaxations from dispatching physical copies of financial statements to the shareholders for the AGMs conducted till September 30, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023