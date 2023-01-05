Om Birla kicks off two-day employment fair in Bundi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday kicked off a two-day employment fair organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in Bundi, Rajasthan.

Addressing the inaugural secession of the event, Birla said India's youth is leading in the world in intellectual abilities, skills, innovation, research and technology.

Stressing that India's economy is one of the fastest moving economies, Birla asserted that the intellectual abilities and work efficiency of India's youth are amazing in the world.

He also called upon the youth to keep changing and upgrading according to the requirement of time and job.

Though India stepped into the technology and information technology sectors very late in comparison to other progressive countries, today Indians are leading the global companies and proving the intellectual abilities of Indian youth, Birla said. With education, youth in the remote area of the country are needed to be skilled in some sector to become independent, he added.

''Our workforce is the biggest workforce in the world,'' Birla said. He also asked the job aspirants in the fair to avail loans from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh from banks under the Mudra Yojana without any guarantee and report to him if the banks refuse to give the loan. Bundi MLA Ashok Dogra also addressed the job aspirant on this occasion.

Representatives of over 80 private companies are likely to interview the candidates for a job in the two-day event.

Candidates above 18 years of age, holding a 10th or 12th pass certificate, ITI diploma or graduation degree can apply for the job. Candidates of 14 years of age can also apply for an apprenticeship.

