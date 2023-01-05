Maha Governor reviews preparedness of universities for implementing New Education Policy

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of the state-run universities for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from the coming academic session, officials said.

Governor is the chancellor of all state-run universities in the state.

He chaired a meeting with vice chancellors where the issues of uniform academic calendar, uniformity in time table of examinations and timely declaration of results as mandated by the Maharashtra Public Universities Act were also discussed, the Raj Bhavan release said. The review meeting was attended by Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, Principal Secretary Higher and Technical Education Vikas Chandra Rastogi, Chairman of Fee Regulatory Authority Justice (retd) Vijay Achaliya, Chairman of Admission Regulatory Authority J P Dange, Director IIT Bombay Subhasis Chaudhuri and members of the Task Force for the implementation of NEP led by Chairman Nitin Karmalkar. Referring to vacancies of staff and faculty in universities, he said a way must be found to take the universities forward despite the existing constraints.

Minister Chandrakant Patil asked the vice chancellors to conduct all examinations by May 31, declare results by June 30 and conduct entrance tests and admissions by July 31 so as to start the new academic session from August 1.

Stating that the present enrolment in higher education is around 32 lakh in the state, he asked universities to set their own targets for increasing the numbers so as to attain an enrolment of 50 lakh. The minister also called for strengthening the National Service Scheme.

Issues such as the development of a learning management software for all state universities, development of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) in Marathi, uniformity in credit equivalence in universities and the change of duration of lectures from 48 minutes to one hour in line with the credit system framework adopted in NEP 2020 also came up for discussion.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of student registration under the Academic Bank of Credit and uploading of mark sheets and degree certificates on DIGI-LOCKER, training of officials and members of various authorities by the Maharashtra State Faculty Development Authority, and recruitment of teaching posts in non-agricultural universities.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between IIT Bombay and Government of Maharashtra for the translation of books and resources of Under Graduate and Post Graduate professional and non-professional programmes in Marathi as outlined in NEP 2020. The project 'Udaan' is led by IIT Professor Ganesh Ramakrishnan.

