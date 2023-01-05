Left Menu

Authorities above me should decide on Bill to remove Governor as Chancellor: Khan

In an indication that he would be referring to the President the Bill passed by the Assembly for removing him from the post of Chancellor of universities in the State, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said authorities superior to him should take a decision regarding that legislation.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Khan said, I cannot take a decision on that because it involves me.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:16 IST
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Khan said, ''I cannot take a decision on that because it involves me. Therefore, authorities superior than me should take a decision.'' He said his job was not to run the universities, which was the job of the Vice- Chancellors, but to ensure they are autonomous and free from interference.

''My job is not to run the universities. Universities will be run by the Vice-Chancellors. Job of the Chancellor is to protect the autonomy of the universities. Ensure there is no interference in the universities,'' he said.

Meanwhile, an official source said the Governor has signed all Bills, except the one pertaining to the appointment of the Chancellor, were passed by the Assembly in December last. The Kerala Legislative Assembly on December 13 last passed the Bill to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the State and appoint eminent academicians in the top post.

The Bill was introduced in the House amid the continuing tussle between Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government over various issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of universities.

According to the Bill, the government shall appoint an academician of high repute or a person of eminence in any of the fields of science, including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration, as the Chancellor of a University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

