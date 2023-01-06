Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK plans 'minimum service levels' for eight sectors under anti-strike law - UK television production companies warn on Channel 4 reforms

- Keir Starmer to review Labour pledge to abolish university tuition fees - UK boosts payments for farmers after low uptake of post-Brexit scheme

Overview - The UK government on Thursday announced new anti-strike legislation to enforce minimum levels of service in eight sectors including the NHS following widespread industrial action across the country.

- Television production companies have warned the British government that its plans to reform Channel 4's business model still risk undermining their sector, even as they welcomed the decision to drop its privatisation. - Keir Starmer has put UK's Labour Party's pledge to abolish university tuition fees under review in a move that underlined the UK opposition party's newfound commitment to fiscal discipline.

- UK Ministers are ramping up cash available to farmers under England's post-Brexit environmental payments scheme after only a fraction of the 82,000 eligible farmers applied to take part in its early stages. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

