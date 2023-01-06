Left Menu

Five officials suspended after mobile phones recovered from Mandoli jail

The Prisons department in Delhi has suspended two deputy superintendents, one assistant superintendent, one head warder and one warder following the recovery of mobile phones from Mandoli jail, officials said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 09:54 IST
Five officials suspended after mobile phones recovered from Mandoli jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Prisons department in Delhi has suspended two deputy superintendents, one assistant superintendent, one head warder and one warder following the recovery of mobile phones from Mandoli jail, officials said on Friday. Five jail officials -- Deputy Superintendents Pradeep Sharma and Dharmender Maurya, Assistant Superintendent Sunny Chandra, Head Warder Lokesh Dhama and Warder Hansraj Meena -- were suspended following the recovery of mobile phones from Mandoli jail, according to prison officials. Director-General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal has directed all jail superintendents to form search teams and detect mobile phones and other prohibited articles in their prisons, they said. In the last fortnight, 117 mobile phones were recovered by members of jail staff during search operations conducted in all prisons. These seizures will continue in the future, the officials added. Baniwal had constituted a special vigilance team at Prison Headquarters for a major crackdown on the smuggling of communication gadgets into jails.

The team, along with 104 Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel, conducted a raid on December 18, leading to the recovery of eight mobile phones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023