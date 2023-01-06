International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022, now in their fourth edition, was held at the Hyatt Regency, Gurgaon on 30th December, 2022. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions to identify, encourage and recognize educators for their immense contribution to education that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning. The event was graced by H.H Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad, Rajmata of Baroda (Honorable Chancellor- Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda), Dr. Aurora Martin (Education Ambassador – Romania), H. E. Lazar Y. Vukadinovic (Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Serbia), Nicoleta Acatrinei (Scientist, Switzerland). Guests of Honor for the event were Dr. Sandeep Marwah (National Chairman, M&E- BIS, Ministry of Consumer Affairs FPD, Govt. of India and Chancellor of AAFT University), Ms. Rita Rose Barbagallo (Red Peacock - Australia), Mr. Eugene Pizzalato (Human Compass- Australia), Violeta Bulc (International Public Figure, Slovenia), Dr. Sarifa Alonto Younes (President - International Academy of Marawi – Australia), Ruth B. Ncube (Chairmain of AFC Insurance – Zimbabwe), Dr Munish Jindal (Founding President - MENTORx, Founder & CEO – HoverRobotix), Dr. Nancy Juneja (CEO & Co-Founder - MENTORx, Founder & CEO - RevUp Lifeskills), Mr. Georjee Kochupurakal (Founder Chairman & Council Director of Glob'l Chamber of Consumer Rights – GCCR). Eloquent speakers at the event included Dr. CK Bhardwaj, Dr Rabiaah Bhatia, Khalid Wani, Naveen Kalra, Dr. Soamya Arora, Rajeeb Lochan Panda, Ms. Varsha Jain, Mr. Ankur Sarin, Mr. Kulpreet Singh Ahuja, Ms. Aarushi Chugh and Mrs. Anju Kwatra. The guests of honor and speakers discussed skill-based education and leadership playing a pivotal role in nurturing young minds.

Kiteskraft Productions felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees across the country for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the Education sector. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of education and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced student learning outcomes. The conference focused on the education system, happiness curriculum and steps need to be taken to improvise. Kiteskraft Productions Proudly announce all the award winners of the International Education Awards and Conference.

International Education Awards 2022 Winner List - Shummy Lawrence H Shree Chandulal Nanavati Vinaymandir (Principal - Neelam Moolchandani) Doon International School, Amritsar Children's Academy Sr. Sec. School Haldwani, Nainital Rajeeb Lochan Panda (Infinite Love Academy) Gudapati Nirmala ODM KIDS WORLD Vidyanjali Primary and High School Dr. Vihar Rajendra Bidwai INKSCOOL Tattoo Training Institute (India) Radhe Lal Uttaranchali Brigade Public School Anil Patilkulkarni (Managing Director of Global Quality Training and Assessors Pvt Ltd) Siddeshkumar R (Managing Director of VAPS Group) Bachpan Play School Roopa Aravamudhan Braintech Learning Centre Bhatnagar Inernational School, Paschim Vihar Matrix High School Manya Thakur Dr. Satish Sharma Prof. K Kamal M.M.K. Mohideen Ibrahim MITS Medha International Schools Pillamudi Ramakrishna (CRETA CLASS) AKV Vidyalaya Geetha N Mrs.Savita Prashant Wakchaure Yadu Prasad Sharma Dr. Davinder Kour S.D.M. High School & Junior College Jimmy Pandita Harish Sadani Vethathiri Maharishi Smart School Prof. ( Dr. ) Ajay Goyal Nandita Roy Baul Haraprasad Sahu Dr. Goutam Banerjee Madhavrao Scindia Public School (Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal) Prof. (Dr.) Mukesh Yadav Parineeta Nagesh Patkar Er.Sanjeev Deshwal (DRONEVEER ACADEMY, Dehradun) Little Falcons SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore Bit Global School Sohel Mohamadrafiq Isab National Council of Fire Service Engineering-Nagpur Prof. Ram Chet Chaudhary Dr. Brahmanand Lal Mahapragya School Dr.Sanjeevani Pandey R S Educational Institute Prof.(Dr.) Ankit Bhargava XL Multimedia and Animation Institute Anand Choudhary Hopscotch Preschool Sanjay Kumar Sharma Meraj Hashmathullah Podar Jumbo Kids BTM Layout Syeda Tajdar Begum Rakesh Varma Emerald Institute of Technology Bhatnagar International School, Paschim Vihar Ajit Kumar Jena Sangita Varma Dr. Suchismita Sinha Dwarka International School Sant Atulanand Residential Academy Dharamvir Kumar Tyagi Bhagwat Prasad Sharma Atry Roy Joginder Neeraj Kumar Keshab Chandra Bora Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal Kumar Abhishek Dr. Shaik Mohammad Khasim Prof. Joab Lohara (Chairman, Immanuel Group of Institutions) Imperial International School Ajay Kumar Bhargav Reena Bhardwaj Dr. Kabir Bedi Gurukul Acadmey Dudhwa road, Palia Kalan Dr. Manjeet Kaur Hira Kaushal Ram Rajeev Kumar Apollo ParaMedical Nursing Council of Indian (Dr Mohd Abid Khan) Mother Teresa Modern Public School, Kurukshetra Dr. Prateep V Philip IPS R Dr. Jagseerat Kaur Aditi Computer Education (Ratna Gupta) Pranav Subhash Shah Tasneem Khan-Founder and Principal (Daffodiils Higher Secondary School) Chandrakesh Singhal Vivek Kumar Singh Dhara Parag Pathak Dr.Sameer Shekhar(KIIT University, Bhubaneshwar) Institute of Business Studies & Research Prof. Satish Bhupal Sathe Shishu Vikash Vidya Mandir, Tulasichoura, Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha Dr.Brijesh Sharma Alka Singh Tomar Dr. Rajesh Gandral Shaurya International School Jammu Ms. Varsha Jain (Founder & CEO - Meavika Jewelz) Ms. Aarushi Chugh (HR Professional) Ms. Gurpreet Kaur (Teacher - Bal Bharati Public School, Grh Marg, New Delhi) Mrs. Anju Kwatra (Entrepreneur, Poetess, Philanthropist) Ashish Jain Mrs. Kruti Jaiswal Mr.Yeoman De Devaraje Gowda (CHAIRMAN - SEVA GROUP FOUNDATION) Shital Laxman Rao Chate Ms. Sarabjeet Kaur (Founder Director of CAREER + ACADEMY) Ms. Uma Balan (Education Specialist, Communication Fitness Coach, Mentor, Cyber Safety Expert) Megha Srivastava Rejina Elsa Georjee Dr. Viswanathan, Director, SRM Institute of Science & Technology Delhi NCR Campus Ghaziabad Dr. R P Mahapatra, Dean Admission, SRM Institute of Science & Technology Delhi NCR Campus Ghaziabad Ms.Charu Sarin Dr. Shashikant Singh baudh (Founder Uchhtar Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal Delhi) Prof. Dr. Sudha Girjappa Bansode Dr. Deepa Sundareswaran Dr. Boddireddy Sridevi (HOD & Lecturer in Microbiology) Dr. Rinku Chakraborty Dr. Ashish Baldania Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao Dr. Bennete Fernandes Sanchita Banerjee Tapati Publishers Sagheer Ashraf Bharathi Vidhya Bhavan CBSE, Tirpur Meghana.G.T Dinanath Patil Juhee Sarin Rajarshi Goswami Dr. J.S Kennedy Dr.Soma Lahiri Mallik CA Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani (SAAI and Company) Bharathi Vidhya Bhavan CBSE, Tirpur Ms. Chitra Chatterjee Thomas V Aghamkar Nehal Bajaj Prof. (Dr.) J. Judith Diana Jeyanthy Mrs. Kalyani Arumugam Jacob P V Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan Vidyaniketan Academy- Centre for Learning Challenges Santosh Toppo Manju Mala Dr. Rajasree Chowdhury Joys International Academy Hi 5 Child Development Center (Jasmeet Arora) Dr. Vandana Chadha Ar. Mayur vaidya Prof. Dr. Ersyl Tatoy Biray Sachin Shukla Dr. Varalakshmi Thiyagaranjan Maheshwari Classes Mrs. Priti Agarwal Khan Vajid Nabilal Samecart Pvt. Ltd.

Sanjay Trambak Pekhale Eada Kumaraswamy Kids Inteligence Dr. Ashok P Chairman:- Lalit Saraogi Jain Pushpa Bajaj Dr. G Ramakrishna Prasad Kanduri Prameela Mrs. Sushmita Chakraborty Dr. Sumit G. Gandhi (CSIR-IIIM, Jammu) Vempada Srinivasareddy Dr. Dilip Nath Kiteskraft congratulate everyone and wish them well in their future endeavors.

Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of International Education Awards - https://ieduawards.co/ About Kiteskraft Productions LLP Kiteskraft Productions LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo Bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions recognize the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. Kiteskraft recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977090/International_Education_Awards.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913804/Kiteskraft_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)