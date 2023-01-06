Odisha has over 3.23 crore voters: CEO

Odisha has registered more than 3.23 crore voters, according to the final electoral roll published by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) here.

Of the total 3,23,49,341 voters in 146 of the state's 147 assembly constituencies, 1,64,96,153 are male, 1,58,49,966 female and 3,222 belong to the third gender, an official note issued by the CEO on Thursday said.

It noted that 5,94,613 names were approved for first-time enrollment, 3,20,506 were approved for deletion, and 2,14,000 were approved for the correction of names and other details during the revision process.

The electoral roll revision of Padampur assembly segment was not conducted due to the bypoll there, it said.

Noting that the revision of the electoral roll in the Padmapur assembly constituency will commence on January 6, the CEO said the draft photo electoral rolls of 146 assembly constituencies were published on November 9, 2022.

Claims and objections for deletion, addition, correction in electoral rolls and transfer of names from one location to another were received from November 9 to December 8, 2022, the release said.

A total of 78,260 advance applications from the 17-plus age group of prospective voters were also received during the revision programme, it said.

The applications will be disposed of in subsequent phases and they will be enrolled later. EPIC cards will be delivered through speed-post to the voters free of cost after enrolment, CEO S K Lohani said.

During the revision process, special focus was given to enrolling more and more electors from the marginalised sections of the society such as PVTGs (particularly vulnerable tribal group), third gender, sex workers and persons with disabilities, the statement said.

The number of electors in the age group of 18-19 years increased from 2,10,268 in the draft electoral roll to 4,46,779 in the final roll. As many as 7,464 PWD electors have been marked in the electoral roll for 2023.

The percentage of photo electors in the final electoral roll, 2023 has increased to 99.99 per cent from 99.74 per cent in the final electoral roll in 2022, the statement said.

Due to the change in the names of schools, the nomenclature of 21,219 polling stations has been changed, while the locations of 373 polling stations have also been changed with the approval of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)