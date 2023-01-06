Maha: 7.5 per cent drop in voters for MLC teachers' constituency polls in Thane district

The number of eligible voters has dropped by 7.5 per cent for the upcoming polls to the Maharashtra legislative Council's Konkan teachers' constituency in Thane district compared to the last elections, a senior official said on Friday. In the last elections in 2017, there were 15,736 voters in Thane district, whereas 14,683 voters have registered themselves this time around, collector Ashok Shingare said.

At least 8,767 female and 5,916 male voters have registered themselves in the district, he said.

As many as 20 polling booths will be set up in the district for the elections scheduled to be held on January 30, the official said.

The collector further said that on the day of the polls, teachers who have registered their names will get special casual leave and a holiday will be observed in schools where polling centres are set up.

