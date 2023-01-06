Left Menu

Bomb scare in private school sends police into tizzy in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 15:39 IST
An email about bomb in a private school sent the police and the school authorities into tizzy in Bengaluru on Friday.

The school located at Basaveshwara Nagar received the mail about bomb being planted in the institution. The school management informed the police, which rushed to the spot with bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads. The students were taken out of the classrooms and were put up in a safe place, a police officer said and added that the entire premises was cordoned off.

''We have ensured students are gathered in safe place. The bomb disposal and dog squad are doing their duty. As of now there is no need to worry. Everything is safe. Our police are taking care of it,'' the police officer said.

Learning about the incident, parents too rushed to the school worried about their wards safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

