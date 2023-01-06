The market failed to maintain its year-end recovery trend and a sizeable drop in the total demand for all categories of tea was in evidence during the first auction of the year, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) official said here on Friday.

The first auction was held from January 3 to January 5, 2023.

The total demand dropped by 14.27 per cent during Sale-1 as compared to the previous auction, the official said. This decline was witnessed in total offerings, average price and the number of operators for each category during the current session.

According to CTTA official data, the total offerings amounted to 2,18,485 packages (64,13,249 kg) comprising 1,08,748 packages of CTC leaf, 63,460 packages of Orthodox, 3,362 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 42,915 packages of Dust tea.

CTC leaf met with subdued demand and a total of 19,41,811 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 168.61 per kg. Around 40.71 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg price level and only 4.38 per cent was marked at above Rs 250 per kg level. Western India supported the better tea varieties, while fair support was received from internals while exporters operated selectively.

Orthodox offerings saw better demand at low price level and a total of 10,31,548 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 188.25 per kg. About 31.04 per cent of total demand was for tea at below Rs.150 per kg and only 14.98 per cent was marked at higher price level. Middle East operated at reduced level while CIS was active during this auction.

Darjeeling leaf also met with subdued demand and a total of 36,440 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 223.37 per kg. Around 57.97 per cent of the total demand was observed for Darjeeling leaf at below Rs 200 per kg level while only 9.87 per cent was marked at above Rs 500 per kg.

Local dealers and other internals saw good support. TCPL was active while exporters were selective.

There was a fair demand for this week's Dust offerings and a total of 10,52,350 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 166.75 per kg. Around 44.26 per cent of the total demand was marked for Dust offerings at lower price level while only 6.02 per cent was observed at higher price level. Western India operated on better quality and other internals also operated. Good support was marked from Hindustan Unilever while CIS remained selective.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)