Germany should send all operational Marder vehicles to Ukraine - vice chancellor

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-01-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 16:10 IST
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany should send all operational Marder infantry vehicles to Ukraine, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Friday.

Germany announced on Thursday it would provide Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine, ramping up military support for Kyiv to repel Russian forces after a similar move by France earlier this week.

