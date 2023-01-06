Germany should send all operational Marder vehicles to Ukraine - vice chancellor
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-01-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 16:10 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany should send all operational Marder infantry vehicles to Ukraine, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Friday.
Germany announced on Thursday it would provide Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine, ramping up military support for Kyiv to repel Russian forces after a similar move by France earlier this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Marder
- Ukraine
- Marder Infantry Fighting
- Germany
- Kyiv
- Robert Habeck
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine shelling attack injures two top pro-Russia officials in Donetsk - agencies
Schumer urges show of support for Ukraine with spending bill
Zelenskyy to Congress: Against all odds Ukraine still stands
Ukraine 'alive and kicking' despite Russia, Zelenskiy tells U.S. Congress
Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'Against all odds' Ukraine still stands; receives thunderous ovation from lawmakers, reports AP.