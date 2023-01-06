German chancellor to meet top auto sector representatives on Tuesday
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-01-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 16:19 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet top representatives from the car and mobility industries on Tuesday to discuss climate protection policies, said a government spokesperson on Friday.
Topics include resilience of supply chains, mobility and climate protection, said the spokesperson, who did not name which companies would be represented at the meeting.
