ICFAI Business School Adds more Awards, Rankings, and Recognitions for Academic Excellence, Infrastructure, and Curriculum in 2022

ICFAI Business School (IBS) provides quality education for which it has been consistently rewarded with many awards and recognitions over the years. Last year, ICFAI added a few more such accolades to its existing list of awards and recognitions.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has the reputation of being an institution offering a world-class MBA/PGPM program across all its 9 campuses. It has maintained its benchmark since the inception of the business school. The B school has received many prestigious awards for providing a world-class curriculum. IBS Hyderabad is ranked 5th best in the entire South zone and recognized as 25th in the list of top 100 private business schools in India in a survey conducted by the Ministry of Education through (the National Institutional Ranking Framework).

IBS Dehradun ranked 1st in Uttarakhand, and 17th in North India among the best B-School, IIRF 2021. It is ranked 17th in the A++ category (All India) and 7th in the North Zone -Silicon India 2021. City-wise Ranking and Awards of ICFAI Business Schools (IBS) Dehradun's ICFAI Business School ranking 1. ICFAI University Dehradun ranked 36th in the All India Rank among private universities.

2. India Today recognized ICFAI University as 36th among India's best Universities in the General (private) Category.

Ranking of IBS Ahmedabad 1. IBS Ahmedabad ranked CSR-GHRDC top 4th in Business School of Eminence 2021. 2. It also received 13th rank in the All India A++ category by Silicon India B-School survey 2021.

3. IBS Ahmedabad also received Bloomberg/ UTV B-School Excellence Award for Excellent Industry Interface.

IBS B-School Mumbai ranking 1. IBS Mumbai B-School is ranked 4th among the top leading B-Schools of Super Excellence 2021 by GHRDC Ranking Survey 2021 2. IBS Mumbai ranked 28 under All India Ranking among private B-School category in India 2022 by Education World Magazine 2021 3. It is ranked 12th under Private B-School of Maharashtra 2022 by Education World Magazine 2021.

4. Ranked 3rd in All India Rank A+++ category by Silicon India B-School Ranking 2020 5. Ranked 2nd in All India Ranking by Parameters for Academic Excellence and Industry Interface by Silicon India B-School Ranking 2020 6. IBS Mumbai is also ranked 3rd in the All India Ranking by Parameters for Infrastructure recognized by Silicon India B-School Ranking 2020 7. It is ranked 2nd in Western Zone All India Zonal Ranking by Silicon India B-School Ranking 2020 ICFAI Business School Kolkata ranking 1. IBS Kolkata ranked 1st in the Eminent B-School of Eminence 2021 category in the CSR-GHRDC B-School Survey.

2. Silicon India B-School Survey 2021 ranked IBS Kolkata 9th in A++ All India Category. 3. IBS Kolkata is also ranked 3rd in East Zone Awards and ranking of IBS Hyderabad 1. ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad has been awarded as a 'Leading University in Innovation and Entrepreneurship' in the 19th World Education Award 2021 by Elects Technomedia.

2. IBS Hyderabad is ranked 7th among private B-schools in India by Career 360, 2022.

Rankings of IBS Pune 1. IBS Pune is ranked 11th among the Top Leading B- Schools of Super Excellence and 7th Private B-School in Maharashtra by the GHRDC-CSR B-school Survey in 2021.

2. Silicon India B-school Survey 2021 ranked IBS Pune 11th All India Rank in A+++ Category, 3rd rank in the Top 10 B-schools in the placement parameters, 4th Rank in West Zone Rankings of IBS Gurgaon 1. According to the GHRDC-CSR B-School survey 2021, IBS Gurgaon is ranked 1st among the private B-School in Haryana, 2nd among the Top Eminent B-School of Super Excellence in India, and 19th among the Top Private B-Schools in India.

2. According to Silicon India B-School Survey rankings 2021, IBS Gurgaon is ranked 8th in A+++ Category (All India) and 2nd among the top private B-Schools in India in North Zone.

Ranking of IBS Bangalore 1. IBS Bangalore ranked 4th in the ranking of Eminent B-School of Super Excellence by CSR-GHRDC India's Best B-School survey 2021 2. IBS Bangalore ranked 45th and State Ranking (Karnataka) ranked 9th in India's Private B-School Ranking 2022-2023 by Education World.

ICFAI GROUP AWARDS 1. ICFAI received the Extraordinary Brand Award 2020 by Brand Vision.

2. ICFAI received Prestigious Brand Award 2021 from the Economic Times.

3. It received Iconic Brand Award 2021 by the Brand Story.

4. It also received Leadership Legacy Award in Higher Education 2021 by Elets Technomedia.

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Rankings/ Ratings/ Awards) 1. Ranked A++ Grade by NAAC 2. 1st among top universities in Telangana by Career 360 University Ranking Survey 2022 3. 20 in India's Best Universities by Career 360 University Ranking Survey 2019 4. 1st in Private Universities in Telangana by Education World Higher Education Ranking 2022 5. 14th among Private Universities (General) All India by India Today MDRA Best Universities Survey 2021 About ICFAI Business School (IBS) ICFAI Business School (IBS) has maintained its status quo in providing not just an academic syllabus, but a great infrastructure facility, or a cutting-edge competitive environment for students even with changing needs and demands.

