LEAD to acquire Pearson's local K-12 learning business in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@leadschoolindia)
Edtech firm LEAD on Friday said it will acquire Pearson K-12 learning business in India.

However, the company did not divulge the financial details of the deal.

The acquisition will expand the reach of LEAD to over 9,000 schools and will further enhance its product portfolio to cater to the entire spectrum of more than 5 lakh private schools in India.

''School Edtech is poised for sustained growth post-Covid and with the acquisition of the local K-12 learning business of Pearson India, we will be able to reach more schools and students in the service of our mission to provide excellent education to every child,'' LEAD co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta said in the statement.

In its K-12 learning portfolio, Pearson India caters to private, english medium CBSE and ICSE schools offering blended learning solutions -- mix of both books and digital.

''LEAD's acquisition of Pearson's local K-12 learning business in India is being funded through a combination of new fundraise and internal accruals.

''The acquisition, which has been approved by the Board of Directors of both companies, is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

