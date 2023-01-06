Left Menu

TN Guv appoints K Kala as VC of Mother Teresa Women's University

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has appointed K Kala as Vice Chancellor of Mother Teresa Womens University, Kodaikanal, the Raj Bhavan said here on Friday.Kala would hold the post for a period of three years from the date of assuming office, an official release said here.Kala has authored two books and has released 20 research essays in her 34 years of profession.

Updated: 06-01-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:54 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has appointed K Kala as Vice Chancellor of Mother Teresa Women's University, Kodaikanal, the Raj Bhavan said here on Friday.

Kala would hold the post for a period of three years from the date of assuming office, an official release said here.

Kala has authored two books and has released 20 research essays in her 34 years of profession. The Governor, who is also the Chancellor, handed over the appointment order to Kala at an event at Raj Bhavan.

In a related development, Ravi handed over the appointment order to S Arumugam as Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University.

Arumugam would hold the post for a period of three years from the date of assuming office. He has been serving as professor at Bharathidhasan University for over 14 years and has penned three books in his over 25 years of profession, the release said.

