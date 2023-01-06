Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-01-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 21:07 IST
Kerala's cartoon culture should grow beyond political satires, says cartoonist-cum-filmmaker
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Kerala's comic culture has a huge potential for growth and should move beyond the boundaries of political satires, noted cartoonist Bharath Murthy said on Friday.

Murthy, who was leading a two-day 'Comics Workshop' organised at Ernakulam Multipurpose Hostel as part of the Art Room programme under the 'Art by Children' (ABC) initiative of the Kochi Muziris Biennale, asked the people to realise the huge power of comic works.

''There is a huge potential for the growth of comic culture in Kerala and it should move beyond the boundaries of political satires... The creative comic works here have come to a state of stagnation. People should realise the huge influence and power of this medium,'' he said.

Murthy, who is also an animator and filmmaker, said the scope for critical review of many aspects relevant to society in a visualised form is fading away.

''In Kerala, thought-provoking works are getting confined to political satires and simple comic strips. There is a dominance of the upper-caste male characters. Where are the thoughts of the rest?'' Murthy asked.

Many art enthusiasts, including college students, attended the two-day workshop that concluded today, organisers said in a release, adding that ABC Programme Manager Blaise Joseph coordinated the event.

A three-day workshop led by contemporary artist R Hariprasad titled 'Neela - A fiction in Blue' will commence at 10 am on January 7 at Fort Kochi Cabral Yard.

It deals with various mediums used for creative art works, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

