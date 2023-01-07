Left Menu

99 Percent Mothers Believe That Their Children Are Curious: Tata Salt Survey

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Tata Salt, a pioneer and market leader in Indias branded iodized salt, conducted a survey with moms about their children through Momspresso, which gave some interesting insight into their curiosity quotient CQ.The survey is part of the brands belief that curiosity, which is synonymous with children, needs to be nurtured by providing them with opportunities to ask questions.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Tata Salt, a pioneer and market leader in India's branded iodized salt, conducted a survey with moms about their children through Momspresso, which gave some interesting insight into their curiosity quotient (CQ).

The survey is part of the brand's belief that curiosity, which is synonymous with children, needs to be nurtured by providing them with opportunities to ask questions. While the budding generation is known to ask questions to understand the world around them, a simple 'why' or 'how' by them can and has changed the dynamics around us. Political leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs have often tapped into this curiosity to bring about a change for the better in their society as well as their nations.

In fact, parents these days are at the forefront of stoking the spirit of imagination in their children and actively encouraging them to read and be inquisitive. Taking that thought forward, Tata Salt's survey threw up some interesting findings and reactions from mothers who were questioned about the curiosity quotient in their children. Around 99% of them believe that their child was not only curious, but wanted to know more about the world. Around 74% moms also feel that their children have enough avenues and platforms to ask questions while 26% feel that their children lack opportunities to express themselves.

The questions that left the moms stumped and speechless were not only centred on just birth, death and education, but also gender stereotypes, poverty, equality and planet Earth. Sample of a few of these quirky questions: "Why are we treated differently when we all belong to the same country?", "Why do people waste water when there is so much scarcity" or ''If plastic is harmful then why did we invent it?'' Tata Salt believes that children are the future of the country and their voices need to be heard. Children have an inquisitiveness about the world around them and they deserve the right platforms to bring their questions in front of the country, as they have the power to change the world for the better.

This was an online survey conducted by Tata Salt and Momspresso. 1000 mothers with kids in the age group of 5yrs-10yrs across 12 cities of India- (Delhi, Mumbai, Bhiwani, Kolkata, Lucknow, Agra, Gurugram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Noida and Kanpur) were part of the survey.

