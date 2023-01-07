Left Menu

J-K LG visits GMC hospital to inquire about those injured in terror attacks

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-01-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 17:22 IST
J-K LG visits GMC hospital to inquire about those injured in terror attacks
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here to inquire about the health of civilians injured in terror attacks in Rajouri district, officials said.

Sinha also met with the family members of the injured and assured them of all possible assistance, an official spokesman said.

He said Principal, GMC Jammu, Shashi Sudan and other senior doctors briefed the Lt Governor on the health condition of the injured -- Sanvi Sharma, Prince Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Pawan Kumar -- and medical procedures being followed.

Sinha directed the hospital administration to ensure that the best possible medical care and assistance is provided to the injured for their speedy recovery, the spokesman said.

Four persons were killed and seven others injured when terrorists attacked several houses in Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) left behind by the terrorists exploded on the morning of January 2, killing two cousins and injuring several others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023