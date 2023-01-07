Disburse salaries of teachers immediately, says AIADMK's Panneerselvam

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday sought Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's immediate intervention to disburse salaries to teachers and non-teaching staff of government and aided schools not cleared since the past three months.

Alleging that several thousands of staff at the government and aided schools have not been given salaries since October 2022 owing to some administrative changes, the former Chief Minister said the government should ensure that such a situation did not recur in future.

''Teachers are involved in a noble and selfless profession of imparting education to groom the future pillars of the society. The government has the responsibility to credit salaries to their bank accounts on the last working day of every month,'' Panneerselvam said condemning the delay in providing salaries.

Though the government had informed that the issue would be fully resolved in a few days, no solution was in sight even after three months, he claimed in a statement here.

''The reason for this situation is said to be the lack of coordination between the school education department and the finance department. The situation could have been averted if there had been coordination between the two departments concerned,'' he said.

