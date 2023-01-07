Availability of resources, policymakers' vision influence government's functioning: CP Joshi

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Saturday said the availability of resources and the policymakers’ vision influence the functioning of the elected government.

Addressing the award ceremony of 'My India Foundation' here, Joshi said, ''There is a need to understand the political situation prevailing in this country. The government is making its efforts as it was elected by the people.” “However, be it the field of education, healthcare or women empowerment, there are limits to the working of the government,” he said.

''One limitation is the availability of resources and the other limitation is how visionary the policy makers are,''Joshi said. “Due to these two limitations, the government is not able to work as fast as it wants to work. In such a situation, the role of NGOs or those working through other means in the society becomes important,'' he said.

Joshi also appealed to pay attention to the adverse impact on the education of school children due to the Covid pandemic.

During the event, the speaker also awarded people working in the field of education, healthcare and women empowerment.

