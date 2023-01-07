Left Menu

Availability of resources, policymakers' vision influence government's functioning: CP Joshi

The government is making its efforts as it was elected by the people. However, be it the field of education, healthcare or women empowerment, there are limits to the working of the government, he said.One limitation is the availability of resources and the other limitation is how visionary the policy makers are,Joshi said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:18 IST
Availability of resources, policymakers' vision influence government's functioning: CP Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Saturday said the availability of resources and the policymakers’ vision influence the functioning of the elected government.

Addressing the award ceremony of 'My India Foundation' here, Joshi said, ''There is a need to understand the political situation prevailing in this country. The government is making its efforts as it was elected by the people.” “However, be it the field of education, healthcare or women empowerment, there are limits to the working of the government,” he said.

''One limitation is the availability of resources and the other limitation is how visionary the policy makers are,''Joshi said. “Due to these two limitations, the government is not able to work as fast as it wants to work. In such a situation, the role of NGOs or those working through other means in the society becomes important,'' he said.

Joshi also appealed to pay attention to the adverse impact on the education of school children due to the Covid pandemic.

During the event, the speaker also awarded people working in the field of education, healthcare and women empowerment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023