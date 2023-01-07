Left Menu

DWMS platform developed by Digital University Kerala bags top 'Digital India' award

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-01-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 22:30 IST
The Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS), developed by a state-run university, on Saturday received the prestigious 'Digital India' platinum icon award.

The DWMS, developed by a team headed Ajith Kumar R, the Director of the Centre for Digital Innovation and Product Development under Digital University Kerala (DUK), received the honour.

The award was received by him along with P V Unnikrishnan, member secretary of K-DISC and Riyas P M, Manager of Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, from President Droupadi Murmu at a function in New Delhi today.

Kerala won the platinum icon award in the category of digital collaboration with startups, a DUK statement said.

DWMS is a futuristic platform developed for Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM), a Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) initiative that connects all stakeholders in creating a knowledge-based ecosystem, it said.

Kumar said that the DWMS is developed as a 'platform of platforms', which integrates many features like onboarding, profiling, curation of job seekers, skill assessment, and matching.

Other features include knowledge assessment, robotic interview, personality development, English language assessment, e-learning, career counselling and career guidance among others, he said.

''DWMS Connect is a highly rated mobile app developed by Digital University, which facilitates these entire features into one app,'' he added.

DWMS allows job seekers to fine-tune their career preferences while presenting the employers technological edge to select the ideal candidate with the right skill set, he said.

Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor of Digital University Kerala, said DWMS is a platform of platforms with a multi-layered architecture.

It connects the job aspirants with the employers and also helps to enhance skilling thereby making those seeking employment to be ready to work in the industry, he explained.

The platform created by the Digital University Kerala team will act as an engine for meeting the ambitious target of generating 20 lakh jobs set by the Kerala government, he said.

''The Digital India recognition for DWMS is a motivation for DUK that is undertaking various such e-governance projects, bridging the gap between academia and industry,'' Gopinath added.

The award function held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi was attended by Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Communications and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw; Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Alkesh Kumar Sharma; and National Informatics Centre (NIC) Director General Rajesh Gera among other dignitaries, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

