Kozhikode wins golden cup in 61st Kerala school youth festival as gala concludes

The curtains came down on the five-day art, music and dance extravaganza on Saturday here with Kozhikode district clinching the golden cup to become the champions of the 61st Kerala State School Youth Festival.

While Kozhikode bagged the top spot with 945 points, Palakkad and Kannur districts shared the second position with 925 points each.

Palakkad was the champion of 60th School Youth Festival held in 2020.

Among schools, BSS Gurukulam at Alathur in Palakkad came on top with 156 points while Carmel GHSS at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram came second with 142 points.

The closing ceremony of the gala, which is considered as the biggest school youth festival in Asia itself, was inaugurated by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and the event was presided over by state minister P A Mohammed Riyas.

Addressing the gathering at the event, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the government will plan and inform the World Records' officials next year as the festival is attended by over 30,000 people including the participating students.

Reiterating his earlier assurance, Sivankutty said the government will take steps to include non-vegetarian dishes in the next youth festival.

''We Keralites love variety of food. I wanted to serve Kozhikodan biriyani to the children this time. But we will definitely consider serving non-vegetarian food next year,'' Sivankutty said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said the festival was a declaration of brotherhood in the state.

''I congratulate Kozhikode district which bagged the top spot in the festival and the Palakkad and Kannur district who shared the second spot,'' Vijayan said.

The festival was started in 1956, and the participants are students from Classes 8 to 12. Winners from different revenue districts for a particular event will be competing in the state-level competition.

The event is usually conducted in December–January months and is said to be the biggest cultural event of Asia.

