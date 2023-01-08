Left Menu

Students, parents fall ill after eating food at school event in Kerala

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 08-01-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 19:45 IST
Students, parents fall ill after eating food at school event in Kerala
In an incident of suspected food poisoning, some students and parents took ill and were hospitalised after eating meals served at an event in a school in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, police said on Sunday.

While the event was held at the school on January 6, information about 7-8 people, including four children, suffering from food poisoning was received today, an officer of Kodumon police station said.

The officer said police came to know about the incident during routine work and have not yet received any complaints regarding the same. ''We are investigating the incident,'' he said.

He also said that the health officials have arrived and were inspecting the eatery from where the food for the event was ordered. Those who took ill were hospitalised.

The incident comes close on the heels of about 100 people, invitees to a baptism function fell sick after consuming food served at Keezhvaipur here on January 1. Also, a spate of incidents, allegedly due to food poisoning have been reported from the State in the last two weeks. Reshmi, from Kottayam died allegedly after consuming food from an eatery which was already in the news as around 21 people had fallen ill subsequent to eating from there.

