Health sector Rajasthan govt's biggest priority: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday termed the health sector ''biggest priority'' of the state government.

Ninety per cent people of Rajasthan are covered under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Gehlot said asserting that the state ranks first in the country in providing health insurance to the common man.

Only 41 per cent people in the country have health insurance coverage, he claimed.

The chief minister was addressing the National Dentist Training Workshop organised by the Rajasthan State Dental Council at the SMS Medical College here on Sunday.

He said the awareness of people towards their health has increased with time.

In this sequence, the importance of dentistry has also increased. He said that a budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the development of state-of-the-art facilities in the Jaipur Dental College.

Along with this, a dental college is also going to be opened in Jodhpur. The chief minister said there has been unprecedented progress in dentistry both in government and private sectors, due to which 14 private dental colleges are functional in the state today.

