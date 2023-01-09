Left Menu

Jaipur Development Authority demolishes building of coaching centre whose operator was involved in paper leak case

The Jaipur Development Authority JDA demolished on Monday a five-storey building of a coaching centre whose operators name appeared in the recent grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case.The enforcement wing of JDA found that the Adhigam Coaching Centre building was constructed in violation of laws.Notice was served to building owner Anil Agarwal and coaching centre operators Suresh Dhaka, Bhupendra Saran, Dharmendra Chaudhary and Chhaju Lal Jat as the institute was built on two residential plots, the road was also encroached.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 14:50 IST
Jaipur Development Authority demolishes building of coaching centre whose operator was involved in paper leak case
  • Country:
  • India

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) demolished on Monday a five-storey building of a coaching centre whose operator's name appeared in the recent grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case.

The enforcement wing of JDA found that the Adhigam Coaching Centre building was constructed in violation of laws.

''Notice was served to building owner Anil Agarwal and coaching centre operators Suresh Dhaka, Bhupendra Saran, Dharmendra Chaudhary and Chhaju Lal Jat as the institute was built on two residential plots, the road was also encroached. After not finding any satisfactory reply, the building was demolished today,'' JDA enforcement wing chief Raghuveer Saini told reporters.

In December, a total of 55 people, including 37 candidates, were arrested in the grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case. Two separate cases were registered in the matter.

A school principal, Suresh Vishnoi, MBBS student Bhajan Lal and Raita Ram Chaudhary have been arrested.

The name of Adhigam Coaching Centre operator, Suresh Dhaka, has also surfaced but he is evading arrest, police said. The Udaipur police had intercepted a bus in which some candidates were going for the exam. Question paper was found from the candidates, following which all were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023