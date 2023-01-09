Left Menu

Healthcare edtech startup Virohan raises USD 7 mn funding led by Blume Ventures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:08 IST
Healthcare edtech startup Virohan raises USD 7 mn funding led by Blume Ventures
  • Country:
  • India

Healthcare edtech startup Virohan has raised USD 7 million in a funding round led by Blume Ventures.

With the latest round - which also saw participation from others - the total capital raised till date comes to USD 11 million, according to a statement.

''Virohan has raised USD 7 million in a...round led by Blume Ventures with participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Rebright Partners and Lesing Artha Limited including USD 500,000 from Harshvardhan Rajgarhia as part of Lets Venture, ALES Japan, Shantanu Jain (Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase – Singapore), Deepa Bagla Financial Consultants and others,'' the statement said.

Virohan was founded in 2018 by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal who come with backgrounds in retail, sales, technology, product development and finance.

Virohan is a healthcare edtech platform which trains students in Allied Healthcare Programmes (AHP).

AHPs are technicians in the healthcare industry who form 60 per cent of the healthcare workforce and include technicians like phlebotomist, medical lab technicians, operating theatre technicians, among others.

With the latest fundraise, Virohan aims to expand to 200 new campuses pan-India, and train 7,000 plus students.

The company is also planning to use funds to develop and launch new training programmes, scale its omnichannel training platform infrastructure and content in vernacular languages along with developing new features to enhance learning outcomes for students.

This funding will also help the company expand to Japanese markets with support from its existing investors ALES, and Rebright Partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023