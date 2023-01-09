Sheela Srivastava, a patient of Dr. Kush Vyas of Shalby Hospital, Surat releases The book 'Second Inning with Dr. Kush Vyas'

Surat City Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 9: Sheela Srivastava, who was recovering from the doctor's treatment after being bedridden for a long time, wrote a book for her Dr. Kush Vyas of Shalby Hospital Surat and gifted it to him. This book was released on January 3rd by Mr. Ajay Kumar Tomar, Hon'ble Commissioner of Police, Surat City. Well-known poet and psychiatrist Dr. Mukul Choksi, Ronak Shah of Navbharat Sahitya Mandir, well-known writer Esha Dadawala were also present on the occasion of the release of this book at the Amphitheatre of Science Centre.

Sheela Srivastava's son is working in the Indian Navy. Sheela Srivastava was bedridden for a long time and could not walk. Living alone in Surat, Sheelaben could not even do his daily chores by herself. She consulted to Dr. Kush Vyas, a knee-replacement surgeon at Shalby Hospital, Surat for this issue. Dr. Kush Vyas performed surgery on her and Sheelaben was able to walk - Sheilaben's life has been changed. Sheelaben, who believed that she would never be able to walk again, wrote a book for Dr. Kush Vyas, 'Second Inning with Dr. Kush Vyas' for the purpose that this miracle in life happened with the help of Dr. Kush Vyas, reaches to the people and other elders who have lost hope and they can walk with the help of proper treatment.

In this book written for Dr. Kush Vyas, Sheelaben has written the stories of patients of Dr. Kush Vyas about knee problems and their diagnosis with the help of Kush Vyas. These can be a beacon for people suffering from knee problems. Talking about this book, Dr. Kush Vyas said that - when a doctor treats a patient, he has only one goal in mind - the patient gets completely cured. When Sheelaben came to me, I had only one thing in my mind that she should be able to walk... she did able to walk and after a few days when she wrote this book and put it in my hands, I was overwhelmed. It was a special thing for me that a patient could give such a gift to his doctor. I usually active on my social media and wherever possible I try to create awareness about knee problems and its diagnosis. Sheelaben has also included these information and awareness content in this book. I give special thanks to Sheelaben and appeal to elders to read this book written by Sheelaben.

