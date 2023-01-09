Left Menu

Students protest scrapping of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:57 IST
Students protest scrapping of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students
  • Country:
  • India

Dozens of students staged a protest outside the Minority Affairs Ministry office here on Monday against the central government's decision to discontinue the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students.

Last week, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani announced the decision to discontinue the Maulana Azad National Fellowship from the 2022-23 academic session, saying it overlapped with various other fellowship schemes for higher education being implemented by the government.

The Delhi unit of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), affiliated to the CPI(M), said it had protested against the decision outside the Ministry of Education earlier as well and its activists were detained then.

Aishe Ghosh, vice president of SFI Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union president, said, ''The fellowship was a lifeline to students from minority communities. It is only through schemes like these that numerous students from minority and financially weak backgrounds could get access to higher education.'' Abhishek, SFI Delhi State Committee member, highlighted how scholarships like MANF have helped students coming from minority communities sustain to continue with their PhDs. The SFI stands in opposition to this arbitrary scrapping of MANF and pre-matric scholarship and demands that these scholarships be immediately reinstated.

A delegation of six students from various campuses across Delhi met the deputy secretary of the Minority Affairs Ministry on Monday and handed over a memorandum for the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023