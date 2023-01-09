Left Menu

Delhi govt to build school on area freed from land mafia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday laid the foundation of a school that will have a total of 160 rooms equipped with modern facilities on land freed from the clutches of the citys land mafia at Sunder Nagri.The Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence will have four storeys and 160 rooms, including 87 magnificent classrooms and four large classrooms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:18 IST
Delhi govt to build school on area freed from land mafia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday laid the foundation of a school that will have a total of 160 rooms equipped with modern facilities on land freed from the clutches of the city's land mafia at Sunder Nagri.

The Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence will have four storeys and 160 rooms, including 87 magnificent classrooms and four large classrooms. It will have eight laboratories equipped with modern technology and a hall with a capacity of hundreds of children.

Government officials said the land on which the school will come up was in the land mafia's possession for a very long time.

On the occasion, Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said, ''A new flame of education will be ignited at Sunder Nagri with the laying of the foundation for a new school. Now that the government has got the land freed from the clutches of the land mafia, a magnificent school will be constructed here.'' The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said usually, those in power try to grab government land for themselves.

Sisodia said the construction of the school will be completed by December.

''Till now, parents used to send their children to Kota for the preparation of JEE, NEET but now, they will have (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal's Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence that will support the dreams of the children living in this area,'' he said.

The deputy chief minister said the school will be like a luxurious five-star building with all state-of-the-art facilities, which will help the students rise high in their careers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023