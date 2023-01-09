Left Menu

Cops stop Karni Sena morcha in Bhopal on second day of protest for quota and other demands

The police on Monday foiled Karni Senas bid to garland the statue of Maharana Pratap in a Bhopal locality on the second day of their indefinite agitation for various demands including the quota based on financial status.

09-01-2023
The police on Monday foiled Karni Sena's bid to garland the statue of Maharana Pratap in a Bhopal locality on the second day of their indefinite agitation for various demands including the quota based on financial status. The organisation, which represents the Rajput community, on Sunday, launched the stir by raising 21 demands, which included no arrest being made without probe in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases and curbing inflation. Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's Bhopal unit president Krishna Bundela said activists on Monday morning started marching towards MP Nagar to garland the statue of Maharana Pratap but the police stopped them mid-way.

He said around 1,000-1,500 activists sat on a dharna at a crossing in BHEL township after the police action. The protest continued till evening, he added.

On the other hand, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajesh Bhadoriya said 400-500 protesters were taking out a rally on a route where several schools, colleges, and hospitals are located.

''This was causing traffic problems to school and college students and the general public, so they were stopped,'' he said.

