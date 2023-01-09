Left Menu

Visva Bharati impasse : protesting students claim shutting down of institution

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:10 IST
Visva Bharati impasse : protesting students claim shutting down of institution
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A section of students of the prestigious Visva Bharati University on Monday claimed they had forced closure of the institution demanding revocation of suspension orders handed down to seven students on disciplinary grounds.

The students also demanded a decision to sack senior faculty member and Economics professor Sudipta Bhattacharya, should be revoked.

However, a Visva Bharati spokesperson told PTI only few students joined such protests and classes were being conducted in different departments of the central university ''smoothly''.

Visva Bharati SFI leader Somnath Sow said on behalf of the protesting students that the university has been shut down due to the agitation Monday and they would continue protests till the ''undemocratic act of suspension'' of classmates and sacking of Prof Bhattacharya is revoked.

Sow is among the seven suspended students.

The action against the students and Bhattacharya, in end-December, was preceded by gheraos, sit-ins and rallies inside the campus where the VC and his security guards were allegedly manhandled by protesters twice, forcing the central university to scrap the annual convocation and the heritage Poush Utsav.

Trashing the claim by Sow, Visva Bharati spokesperson Mahua Banerjee told PTI ''very few students'' were holding scattered protests. She claimed this has not disrupted the academic and administrative functioning of the institution. ''I have personally visited the campus, classes are being held as scheduled. If one or two classes could not be held, that is a usual occurrence,'' she said.

To a question, Banerjee said none of the seven students have apologised for their past conduct as directed by the Visva Bharati authorities and hence there was no question of withdrawing the suspension against them.

The students initially started their agitation demanding hostel accommodation for outstation batchmates, protesting alleged vindictive actions by the VC and public humiliation of some faculty members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023