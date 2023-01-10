Left Menu

Fake NOCs provided to three Pune schools, case registered

Updated: 10-01-2023
  • Country:
  • India

An offense has been registered against an unidentified person here for providing bogus no-objection certificates (NOCs) of the education department to three city schools.

Private schools need an NOC from the Maharashtra government's education department if they wish to get affiliated to a board other than the state board.

The state's education department had written to the deputy director of education that the NOCs provided by these schools were fake.

''We received a letter from the education department stating that the NOCs had not been issued by their office. It asked us to probe the matter and file a police complaint,'' said an official.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered with the Samarth police station in the city under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document ) of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person who provided the bogus NOCs, said a police officer.

